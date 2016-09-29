Milton, MA- Police officers apprehended three juveniles Sept 22 accused of breaking-and-entering a home on Bassett Street in East Milton.

In a Facebook post Sept. 23 which the Police Department titled “Great Citizens+Great Officers=Multiple Great Arrests”, the department described receiving help from the public to nab the suspects after they had fled the scene.

This article can be found in the Thursday, September 29 edition of the Milton Times.