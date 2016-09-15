Milton, MA- Selectmen voted to go into executive session Sept. 6 to discuss possible litigation over jet traffic damage to Milton, a possibility they’ve been mulling for at least six months. In their formal agenda description each time, Selectmen describe the executive session topic as “strategy with respect to litigation (airplane noise).”

This article by Laura Griffin as well as other news and happenings can be found in the Thursday, September 15 edition of the Milton Times.