Milton, MA- Town Planner Bill Clark’s quarterly report to selectmen on Oct. 3 detailed a building boom underway across town. According to Clark’s data, construction could skyrocket in the near future, as 48 new single family homes are either completed, under construction or proposed, as are as many as 100 new townhouses.

