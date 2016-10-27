Milton, MA- The popular East Milton Halloween Stroll, sponsored by the Milton Chamber of Commerce will be held this Saturday, from 1 to 3p.m. The excitement begins with the haunted house at the Milton Art Center, 334 Edgehill Road, and includes two fun buses on the deck for small children and open houses at many businesses. The merchants will be giving out treats to the costumed visitors. Participating businesses will display black and orange balloons.

