Milton, MA- Katherine Haynes Dunphy has been selected by the East Milton Neighborhood Association to receive the 2016 M. Joseph Manning Award for Community Service- the association’s volunteer award for community service. According to the East Milton Neighborhood Association, Dunphy was selected for her service which has benefitted all of Milton, supported the association’s mission and inspired other volunteers.

This article can be seen in its entirety in the Thursday, September 28 edition of the Milton Times, which can also be subscribed to as an electronic edition.