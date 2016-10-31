fitness unlimited

Legislators call on FAA to address airplane noise

| October 31, 2016

Milton, MA- U.S. Sens.  Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, along with Reps. Michael Capuana and Steven Lynch sent a letter recently to the administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, requesting that the FAA work to increase community participation in the process to address airplane-related noise.

