Legislators call on FAA to address airplane noise
Milton, MA- U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, along with Reps. Michael Capuana and Steven Lynch sent a letter recently to the administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, requesting that the FAA work to increase community participation in the process to address airplane-related noise.
This article can be found in the Thursday, October 27 edition of the Milton Times.
