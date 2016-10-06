Honest talk on race and diversity is long overdue in town, according to leaders of a newly formed group, Milton Dialogues. “Get people together to talk, that’s all, to talk” said Robert Wolff, a founder of the group, during a presentation to Selectmen on Sept. 27.

Milton Dialogues aims to bring residents of all races and ethnicities together to promote understanding and improve relations.

