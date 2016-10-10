Milton, MA- At their Sept. 27 meeting, Selectmen signed off on letters to the five major airlines urging their top officials to install noise controls known as vortex generators in all Airbus airplanes as soon as possible.

The Airbus series “has a known design flaw that increases the amount of noise the aircraft generates” Selectmen said in their letter which details the damaging effect of noise on residents’ health, the minimal cost of the generator and its required use in Europe.

