Milton, MA- The 2016 election will no doubt be cited as one of the most volatile presidential elections in America as history is being made.

Through less dramatic, Massachusetts voters will be making their own history as well. This is the first election with early voting available to all, more than two weeks prior to the official date of Tuesday, November 8. In fact early voting begins Monday, October 24 at 8am at Town Hall, 525 Canton Ave. Once the ballot is submitted, there is no turning back.

