Milton, MA- Hilary Clinton easily carried Milton, defeating Donald Trump, 10,653 votes to 4,281 votes. She received 66 percent of the vote to Trump’s 26 percent.

The turnout was a record breaking 87.2 percent. There are 18,642 registered voters in Milton; 16,257 turned out to vote.

This article by David Johnson can be seen in its entirety in the Thursday, November 10 edition of the Milton Times on newsstands and e-edition now.