Eagle Scout project honors piece of Milton history
Milton, MA- On a wet and windy Saturday morning, 25 scouts and adult leader from Boy Scout Troop 5 Milton completed an Eagle Scout community service project up at Cunningham Park. The project, led by Life Scout Michael Eberhardt, was to install a circular garden path, flanked by four wildflower garden beds and two benches.
This article can be read in it entirety in the Thursday, November 10 edition of the Milton Time.
