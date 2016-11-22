Here are some of the headlines in the Wednesday, November 23 edition of the Milton Times.

“Cinderella enchants at MHS”

“Swift House eyed for marijuana dispensary”

“No special Town Meeting for Ice House project”

“Residential taxes may increase, change could be on January bill”

These stories, news, features and sports can all be found in the Wednesday, November 23 edition of the Milton Times, published a day early due to the Thanksgiving holiday.