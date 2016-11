Milton, MA- During November, the Milton Public Library reminds the public to vote for the book that will be the selection for Milton Reads 2017. Vote in person at the library or online at http://www.miltonlibrary.org.

This article can be read in its entirety in the Thursday, November 3 edition of the Milton Times. The Milton Insider app has the link to vote for the Milton Reads 2017 book under the “Events” section.