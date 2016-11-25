Milton, MA- Property owners could see an increase of roughly 4 percent on their real estate tax bill in January due to the Selectmen’s approval of the 2017 tax classifications on Nov. 15.

If ratified by state officials, the change recommended by assessors will result in a residential tax rate increased by 7 cents to $13.57 per $1,000 and a commercial tax rate of $21.52, a decrease of 18 cents.

This article can be seen in in its entirety in the Wednesday, November 24 edition of the Milton Times.