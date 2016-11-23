Milton, MA- A firm specializing in medical marijuana hopes to open a medical clinic offering marijuana at the Swift Hat House at 98 Adams St., according to Selectmen Chairman Katie Conlon who described the proposal at the Board’s Nov. 15 meeting. At the same time, Conlon announced that the selectmen will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, Dec 6 at the Council on Aging at a time to be announced.

