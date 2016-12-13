Milton, MA- The Council on Aging is bustling nights, days and even some Saturdays, according to COA Director Mary Ann Sullivan. “There’s been a lot going on,” Sullivan told Selectmen Nov. 29 during her quarterly report to the board. She described seniors filling the senior center at 10 Walnut St. as added programs are attracting younger seniors known as baby boomers.

This story by Times reporter Laura Griffin can be found in the Thursday, December 8 edition of the Milton Times