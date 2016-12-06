Milton, MA- The Milton High School girls cross country team successfully defended their state title at the MIAA Eastern Massachusetts Championships in Wrentham No. 12, squeaking out a close victory against a very strong Tewksbury girls team. Milton took home the Div. IV trophy despite having both of their top two runners fall behind the lead pack midway through the race.

This article can be read in its entirety in the Thursday, December 1 edition of the Milton Times.