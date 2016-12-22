Milton, MA- While Helen of Troy is famous for the war that launched 1,000 ships, Milton residents can be proud of being the town that gave 1,000 gifts. The Milton Residents Fund has received about 1,000 presents for distribution for distribution to needy families this Christmas.

