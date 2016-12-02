Boston, MA- Michael Dennehy began his first week as town administrator Nov. 28 with an enthusiastic welcome from selectmen and great praise from his former boss, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

“Milton is getting an excellent leader and a great public servant” said Walsh when announcing Denny’s resignation as Boston’s public works commissioner effective Nov. 25.

The full article can be seen in the Thursday, December 1 edition of the Milton Times.