Milton, MA- The owner of the Swift Hat House, Commodore of the Yacht Club, president of the Friends of the Milton Crew and selectman chair want a consultant to develop long and short-term planning goals for the Milton Landing area. Speaking at the Dec. 8 Planning Board meeting, five speakers either involved with government or the wharf area asked that a consultant be hired, as recommended by the Master Plan Committee.

The rest of this article can be found in the Thursday, December 15 edition of the Milton Times.