Milton, MA- Selectmen outlined their plans to seek an override of Proposition 2 1/2 in 2017 during discussions Dec. 20. “There will be an override (referendum) this year” said Selectman Tom Hurley at the meeting and Chairman Katie Conlon concurred.

Conlon said that a successful override “will prevent us from having staff layoffs”. Successful voter override referendums allow town officials to increase real estate taxes beyond the 2 1/2 percent increase allowed by state legislature.

