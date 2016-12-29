fitness unlimited

Selectmen plan Proposition 2 1/2 override

| December 29, 2016

Milton, MA- Selectmen outlined their plans to seek an override of Proposition 2 1/2 in 2017 during discussions Dec. 20.  “There will be an override (referendum) this year” said Selectman Tom Hurley at the meeting and Chairman Katie Conlon concurred.

Conlon  said that a successful override “will prevent us from having staff layoffs”.    Successful voter override referendums allow town officials to increase real estate taxes beyond the 2 1/2 percent increase allowed by state legislature.

The entire article can be found in the Thursday, December 29 edition of the Milton Times, on newsstands today.





Share
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail



Tags: ,

Category: Milton, News

Comments are closed.

«