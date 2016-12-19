Milton, MA- The Board of Assessors is offering a number of exemptions for veterans, the disabled and the elderly. Elderly persons, surviving spouses and minors who own and occupy a property as his domicile or a person 70 years or older as of July 1 may take an exemption of $236.28. For the 2017 fiscal year, the whole estate, real and personal cannot exceed $58,436.

The remainder of this news article and others can be seen in their entirety in the Thursday, December 15 edition of the Milton Times.