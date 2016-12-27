Members of the Milton Womens’ Club unanimously voted Dec. 14 to approve $37,500 in grants to town organizations. Marylyn Bennigan, the MWC finance committee chair said ‘we are pleased to announce that we have awarded 10 grants to various organizations throughout the town. Each grant reaches into our community, creating a positive effect for all to enjoy. Many organizations plan to place a commemorative plaque recognizing the Milton Womens’ Club for their contribution to the town.”

