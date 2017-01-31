Milton, MA- Anyone driving through central Milton may have noticed a little extra light in the night sky; in the vicinity of Fontbonne Academy. The light streaming out from the campus is from a crew of night construction workers who are bringing the auditorium, officially named the CSJ (Congregation of St. Joseph) Center at Fontbonne Academy into the 21st century.

This article can be read in its entirety in the Thursday, January 26 edition of the Milton Times.