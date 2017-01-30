Dr. Morton Wolf died peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 28, 2017.

He is survived by his four children, Debbi Wolf of Israel, David Wolf of California, Denise Kelly of Peabody, and Diane Sneider of Concord, his sister, Harriet Allen of Florida, his 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Wolf and sister, Freida Rotenberg.

Born on May 27, 1922 in Boston to Rebecca and Isadore Wolf, he lived in Milton for many years and was active in civic affairs.

He was a well known veterinarian who graduated from Michigan State University and practiced in the Boston area for over 50 years. He was involved with numerous civic and voluntary organizations including Milton Board of Health, Rotary, Kiwanis, Milton Animal shelter. He was an active and dedicated member of Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills.

Services were held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 475 Washington Street, Canton, Jan. 30. Following interment at Sharon Memorial Park, shiva will be held at his late residence until 6 p.m. and will continue on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 2 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills, 18 Shoolman Way, Milton, MA 02186 or to the Milton Animal League, 181 Governor Stoughton Lane, Milton, MA 02186.