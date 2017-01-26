As enrollment rises, school officials consider new building
Milton, MA- With Milton Public School enrollment increasing, officials say classroom space is becoming tight and that a new school building could be needed in a few years. During a presentation to the School Committee Jan. 18, Dr. Donald Kennedy, a school enrollment consultant, said the Milton schools are experiencing sustained population increases as large in any community in New England.
The article can be read in its entirety in the Thursday, January 28 edition of the Milton Times.
