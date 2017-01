The Milton Interfaith Clergy Association brought hope and challenge to the latest celebration of the life of Martin Luther King Jr. at Concord Baptist Church Jan. 16.

The annual event brought hundreds of people of all ages and races to the church, which was once a Jewish temple. The full story can be found in the next issue of the Times.

Tributes to MLK from students at Pierce Middle School appear in the Jan. 19 issue of the Milton Times.