Milton,MA- Selectmen began first moves Jan. 10 toward recommending an override for the May Town Meeting after reviewing preliminary fiscal year 2018 budget totals for school and town departments. If approved, a voter referendum would likely be scheduled in June, according to Chairman Katie Conlon. All three selectmen favor a Proposition 2 1/2 override.

