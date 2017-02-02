MILTON, MA – Congressman Stephen Lynch will hold a Town Hall forum, “Keeping America Safe While Preserving Our Constitutional Rights,” Feb. 3 at Milton High School for residents of the 8th Congressional District.

“In the wake of President Trump’s recent executive orders, there has been a large volume of urgent requests for information and assistance from across our District. In order to provide a full opportunity to address those concerns and discuss the many outstanding issues with residents and families in the 8th Congressional District, we are conducting a Town Hall forum,” Lynch said.

“On Friday, Feb. 3, our Town Hall forum, ‘Keeping America Safe While Preserving Our Constitutional Rights,’ will be held at Milton High School. The Town Hall will be an opportunity for constituents to come together to discuss the legal implications of President Trump’s executive actions, to discuss what can be done to resist any infringements of Constitutional rights and discuss existing and ongoing efforts to ensure safety in our homeland, and to provide resources for those who may need assistance.”