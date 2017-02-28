Milton, MA- State Rep. William Driscoll was assigned to four House committees recently. Transportation, Bonding, Capital Expenditure and State Assets, State Administration and Regulatory Oversight and Export Development. Driscoll said “I am honored to be asked to make a contribution on these important committees”.

“The matters addressed by several of these committees are not only important to my constituents in both Milton and Randolph, they also relate to issues that affect every resident of the commonwealth on a daily basis”.

This article can be read in its entirety in the Thursday, Feb. 23 edition of the Milton Times.