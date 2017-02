Milton, MA- At their Feb. 6 meeting, selectmen voted 2-0 to waive building permit fees of roughly $80,000 for a 10-home cluster development on Ford Ranch Road. Funds will be provided to the Affordable Housing Trust. Chairman Katie Conlon and Selectman Tom Hurley approved the exemption. Selectman David Burnes was unable to attend.

