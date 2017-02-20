Milton, MA- State Sen. Walter Timilty has filed his legislative agenda for the 2017-18 session, featuring bills focusing on health, safety, consumer protection and college affordability.

“As I embarked on my first session as a state senator representing my neighbors in the Norfolk, Bristol and Plymouth District, my focus has centered on the concerns and well-being of the people I have the privilege of representing,” said Timilty in a press release.

This article can be read in its entirety in the Thursday, February 16 edition of the Milton Times.