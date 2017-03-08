Three candidates are battling for one open seat for selectmen. As nomination papers closed March 7, Richard Wells, Tony Farrington and Stephen Fruzetti have filed papers. Selectman Tom Hurley is not running for re-election.

The town election is April 25.

The election for school committee is actually over as two candidates are running for two seats. They are Ada Rosmarin and Elizabeth White. Neither incumbent on the board is seeking re-election.

There will be a planning board race as Denny Swenson is running against Edward Duffy. Michael Kelley is not seeking re-election.

Board of Health member Roxanne Musto is being challenged by Westyn Branch-Elliman.

Four candidates are seeking three seats on the library trustees. They are incumbent John Folcarelli, incumbent Kristin Hodlin, Sindu Meier and Sheryl Fleitman.

Park Commissioner Kevin Chrisom is being challenged by Scott David MacKay.

Other incumbents are running unopposed. The Board of Registrars is in the process of certifying the signatures.

A list of town meeting candidates will appear in the Milton Times next week.