Milton, MA- Here are some of the headlines for the Thursday, March 16 edition of the Milton Times, on newsstands tomorrow:

“More swastikas found in Pierce bathrooms”

“Playground Planners raise $3,500”

“Pot law delay likely”

“Residents turn out to support St. Rock Haiti Foundation”

These news stories, happenings, sports and more can be found in the Thursday, March 16 edition of the Milton Times.