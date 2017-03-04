Milton, MA- Changes are in store for the School Committee, as two veterans, Leroy Walker and Kristan Bagley Jones, are not seeking reelection.

Walker, who is currently the committee chair, is leaving after two terms.

This news article can be read in its entirety on Pages 1 and 21 in the Thursday, March 2 edition of the Milton Times. The page number for the continuation of this article was inadvertently left off. The Times regrets the error.