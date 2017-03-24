A demonstration of the Milton Times mobile app Milton Insider will be given by Sue Bertram, Social Media Specialist for the Milton Times Thursday, March 30 from 7-8pm at the Milton Public Library, Keys Community Room, 476 Canton Avenue. The presentation will be a how-to-use demonstration of the app and how it can benefit residents.

Registration is limited to fifteen persons. Please contact Bertram at 617-696-7758 ext. 104 or sue.miltoninsider@gmail.com