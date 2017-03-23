Milton Speaks candidates forum set
Milton, MA- The public is invited to attend the Milton Speaks annual candidates forum that will be held Monday, March 27 at 7pm in the Milton Access Television Studio located at Milton High School, 25 Gile Road. The forum is for all townwide candidates running for office. The panel of pundits will be the local press.
This article can be read in its entirety in the Thursday, March 23 edition of the Milton Times.
Category: Milton, Milton Speaks Candidates Forum, News