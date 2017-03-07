Milton, MA- Edward “Ned” Corcoran, a Milton resident and civic leader, has been named recipient of the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton’s Charles C. Winchester Distinguished Community Service Award for 2017.

The Charles C. Winchester Award, named for longtime hospital and community volunteer Charlie Winchester, is bestowed upon those who possess Winchester’s traits: commitment, service and leadership. The award is presented annually at the hospital’s Spring Gala, to be held this year, Saturday, May 6.

This article can be read in its entirety in the Thursday, March 2 edition of the Milton Times.