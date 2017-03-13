Milton, MA- The Inspectional Services Department is handling record numbers of building permits and can’t adequately cover zoning enforcement without a zoning inspector according to Building Commissioner Joe Prondak.

“Building is so hot; it’s got to take a back seat”, said Prondak. He referred to his limited staff during his third quarter report to selectmen on Feb. 21.

