Milton, MA- For the second time in four months, swastikas have been found in the boys’ bathroom at the Pierce Middle School. In a letter to parents, School principal Dr. Karen Spaulding, said the graffiti was found in eighth and sixth grade boys bathrooms late in the school day March 8. She notified Milton Police after the discovery.

