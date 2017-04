Milton, MA- The April 20 edition of the Times incorrectly states the days of the week for the Kindergarten Cafe sponsored by the Milton Early Childhood Alliance and Milton Public Schools. The cafes will be held Tuesday , May, 2, 9 a.m. in the Collicot/Cunningham Elementary Schools cafeteria and Wednesday, May 3, 5 p.m. at the Tucker Elementary School library.

The paper apologizes for any confusion.