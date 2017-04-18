Curry, MHS students team up to fight substance abuse
Milton, MA- Encouraging people to avoid drug and alcohol abuse can be a challenge since the media all around is saying the opposite, according to a communications specialist. Today’s adults, and in particular young people, are bombarded with messages sometimes, subtle, encouraging the consumption of substances, said Curry professor Jeff Lemberg.
The remainder of this article can be read in the Thursday, April 13 edition of the Milton Times.
Share