Milton, MA- State Rep. Bill Driscoll, Jr. attended the MBTA fiscal management and control board hearing March 27, where he expressed his opposition to the recently proposed RIDE cuts. The legislator for the towns of Milton and Randolph noted that nearly 1,500 of his constituents would be affected by this move, and that the removal of service would result in restrictions in their day-to-day mobility.

This article can be read in its entirety in the Thursday, April 6 edition of the Milton Times.