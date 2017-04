Milton, MA- The eighteenth annual Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 2-6 will be taking place at Cunningham Park on Saturday, April 15. Events prior to the hunt will take place in Cunningham Hall from 9-10:30am, with the Easter Egg Hunt taking place from 10:30-11am. Admission is $5 per child, $10 per family for a photo with the Easter Bunny. This event will take place rain or shine.