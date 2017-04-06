Improvements coming to dangerous intersection
Milton, MA- State transportation authorities want to make one of Milton’s more dangerous intersections, the corner of Granite Ave and Squantum Street, safer for both drivers and pedestrians. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation held a public meeting March 29 at the Milton Public Library to present its design plans to improve the intersection.
This article can be read in its entirety in the Thursday, April 6 edition of the Milton Times, on newsstands today.
