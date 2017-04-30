Milton, MA- St. Michaels Episcopal Church, in partnership with the Courageous Conversations Team, the Milton Interfaith Clergy Association, Milton Reflecting and Milton for Peace, will host a monthly series of dialogue-centered programs on racism and privilege designed to address racial healing and justice in town. On Sunday, April 30 from 5-8 p.m., the public is invited for a screening of “Cracking the Codes: The System of Racial Inequity”. An open discussion will follow. There will be a potluck dinner before the screening. Participants are asked to bring a labeled dish to share. Childcare will be provided.