Local groups plan dialogue on racial healing, justice

| April 30, 2017

Milton, MA- St. Michaels Episcopal Church, in partnership with the Courageous Conversations Team, the Milton Interfaith Clergy Association, Milton Reflecting and Milton for Peace, will host a monthly series of dialogue-centered programs on racism and privilege designed to address racial healing and justice in town.  On Sunday, April 30 from 5-8 p.m., the public is invited for a screening of “Cracking the Codes: The System of Racial Inequity”.  An open discussion will follow.  There will be a potluck dinner before the screening.  Participants are asked to bring a labeled dish to share.  Childcare will be provided.





