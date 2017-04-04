School Committee approves series of override budget priorities focusing on new staff
Milton, MA- The School Committee has approved a list of priorities to be funded if a Proposition 2 1/2 override is approved by voters this spring. The total amount of the priorities is 41,099,650. The committee created a list of items which will be funded in order, depending on the amount of money available.
This article can be read in its entirety in the Thursday, March 30 edition of the Milton Times.
Share
Category: Milton, Prop 2 1/2 overrride