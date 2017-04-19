Janet M. Christensen, age 82, died April 16, at her home in Milton.

Janet was born and raised in Milton, graduating from Milton High School. She graduated from University of Massachusetts at Amherst with degrees in French and Food Science, continuing her education at Boston University to receive a Master’s degree in communications.

Janet worked at the New England Dairy and Food Council, was the Food Editor for the Boston Herald Newspaper, co-hosted WGBH “The Cook-in Show” with Joe Kelly, and completed her career working at the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture promoting the use of produce from local farms.

Janet was a long time member of the Milton Republican Committee and a Town Meeting member. She was a founding member of the Milton Farmers Market, as well as one of the founding members of the Boston Public Food Market.

She served on the town’s 350th Committee, helping to plan the yearlong celebration of the anniversary of Milton’s incorporation. She was responsible for the Milton High alumni celebration as part of the event.

She was the co-author of “The Apple Orchard Cookbook” which is available on Amazon.com

Janet was the beloved sister of Joan Eames of Gaithersburg, Maryland and the late Elinor Adler. Aunt of Arthur Adler of Rhode Island, Pamela Adlersmith of Vermont and Caroline Brasler of Virginia. Cousin of Sidney Worthen of Milton.

Funeral Service will be held in First Congregational Church of Milton, 495 Canton Ave., Saturday, April 22, at 11 o’clock. Interment is in Milton Cemetery.

If desired contributions in Janet ‘s name may be sent to the Salvation Army, Attn: Development, 25 Shawmut Rd., Canton, MA 02021

Arrangements by the Dolan Funeral Home, Milton.

