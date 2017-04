Milton, MA- Denny Swenson was elected to a five year term on the Planning Board, besting former Planning Board member Ed Duffy. Swenson received 2255 votes, while Duffy won 1628 votes. Duffy carried Precincts 7 and 8, his traditional East Milton stronghold. Swenson swept the other Precincts.

