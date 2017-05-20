Milton, MA- Lost in the shuffle of Milton High baseball, softball, lacrosse and of course, the incredible track and field programs, the Wildcats boys tennis team is quietly putting together a very successful season. Led by Coach Paul Ajemian, as well as tri-captain Michael Gates, Gianni Rodrigues and Kevin Huang, along with stellar freshman Nate Dickens, the Wildcats stand at 7-3 exactly halfway through the season as of May 8.

